Orlando area under burn ban until further notice

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite recent rain, the Orange County area is under a burn ban for at least one week.

A county ordinance allows for a burn ban to be enacted any time the Keetch-Buram Drought Index meets or exceeds 500, which it did on Monday. The ban will automatically be lifted when the drought index drops below 500 KBDI for seven consecutive days.

Rain is expected to drench Central Florida Tuesday evening, which could help alleviate the drought conditions.

Under the burn ban, any open camp fires, bonfires, yard fires and trash burning are prohibited. Cooking on barbecue grills or pits, and properly permitted firework displays are allowed.

Seminole and Osceola counties are also under burn bans, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Orange County fire officials recommend taking recommended precautions to keep homes safe:

Create at least 30 feet of “defensible” – meaning clean and green – space around your home.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from yard.

Remove leaves and debris from roof and gutters.

Have a plan and an emergency kit packed in case an evacuation is ordered, especially if your home directly abuts wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.

Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

Download the OCFL Alert app and sign up for OC Alert to stay abreast of rapidly changing conditions and warnings for your area.

