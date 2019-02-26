Orlando-area vacation rental home gives guests the Hollywood treatment

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Central Florida vacation home is giving its guests a special, totally glam Hollywood treatment.

Its unique decor is inspired by many movies that many have enjoyed throughout the years, including "Jumanji," "Titanic" and "Jurrasic Park."

At first glance, the house seems like a regular home but, once inside, the red carpet is rolled out and you're immediately transported into Hollywood.

Fourteen rooms are decorated with inspiration from iconic movie films.

"We were like, 'What will capture the imagination of people?'" owner Emmanuel Mohammed said.

Mohammed's realtor, Margus Mahar, said the home's theme set it apart from others on the market.

"This is the world's best vacation rental home. It truly is. It truly is," Mahar said.

Mohammed and Margus had a vision two years ago. They first started with a vacation rental home inspired by the seven continents.

Their most recent venture features glammed up, Hollywood style.

"Our main clientele comes over here for Disney and for the sun. They want to go to the beach, they want to go shopping, Orlando has great shopping now," Margus said.

Mohammed, an investor, did some research and says he chose 14 of the most famous movies of all time. With tributes to "Back to the Future" to "Ghostbusters," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "The Wizard of Oz," "Indiana Jones," "Jaws" and "E.T.," the details in the house are giving guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

"We've all felt so comfortable here. It feels like home. It's been a wonderful experience. The comfort, the amenities are amazing here. This is something for all ages," Jeffrey Contini said.

He has visited from Ohio and stayed at the home along with his family.

Contini's favorite movie is "The Godfather" and sure enough, one of the rooms was designed with the Corleone family in mind.

"This is an exceptional 5-star home that we want people to really enjoy it," Mohammed said.

The vacation rental is more than 6,200 square feet. It includes a mini bowling alley, a pool and an arcade room. For guests who want to enjoy a movie night, there's a theatre in the living room.

The house sleeps up to 36 people with 14 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

One of the most unique rooms is space-themed and literally feels like it's out of this world.

"We needed a home that is big enough to be able to accommodate our ideas and believe it or not, the 14-bedroom is still small compared to the larger picture that we have and what we have in mind to design," Mohammed said.

The dynamic duo has plans for a third vacation themed rental house-- set to open in December. For now, the theme is a secret but he says it will raise the bar even higher with more creativity.

"How in the world can we do this? I don't know. But one thing I can tell you is that don't ever give up, just keep pushing even when there is no reason to keep pushing, keep pushing," Mohammed said about an idea on which he took a risk and that seems to have the right ingredients for success.

The house is located about 20 minutes from the theme parks in Orlando and the price to rent the vacation home varies on the season.

The owner is currently raffling off two free nights at the Hollywood home. To participate or to book a stay at one of the two homes, visit orlandobowlinghouse.com or email Mohammed at omgllc@live.com

