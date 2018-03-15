Orlando-area Winn-Dixie stores closing amid company bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Orlando-area Winn-Dixie stores will be closing after the parent company of the grocery chain announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.

A news release from Southeastern Grocers said that 94 underperforming stores will be closed and 582 will remain open while the company restructures in an attempt to reduce its debt load.

The restructuring process is expected to take 90 days.

"As part of this transformational process, our three-year plan will create stunning, remodeled stores in a significant portion of our footprint. This revitalization will also provide our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve," the company wrote in a statement.

Below is a list of Orlando-area stores that will close:

2341 Winn-Dixie 2701 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand

2260 Winn-Dixie 1347 E. Vine St., Kissimmee

2213 Winn-Dixie 4417 N.W. Blitchton Road, Ocala

2289 Winn-Dixie 8445 Sw Hwy 200, Ste #131 Ocala

1709 Harveys 2722 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando

2276 Winn-Dixie 4686 E. Michigan St., Orlando



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.