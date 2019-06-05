Orlando art movement hopes to empower women, recognize their contribution

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new group called WISP is taking over the City Beautiful. The group consists of four women who came together for the same artistic purpose.

"A few months ago, I just kind of had this desire to get a group of women together to do a mural," Kristi Hamby, a local artist, said about her idea to add more murals in Orlando.

The idea took off with their first mural together in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood.

"(With) this mural specifically, we are celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment," Hamby said.

Alongside Sara Berlin, Melissa Hurcombe and Emory Alvarado, shecame up with the movement called “What is She Painting?” -- WISP.

"To be able to do it with other really talented artists and really put more heads together, it can only be bigger from there so it's so awesome," Berlin said. "We wanted something that was bright, something that was positive, nature, something honoring Mother Earth and women."

The new mural is located on the side wall of Burton's, a local restaurant and it will pay tribute to two pioneers.

"We are honoring two prominent women in the suffrage community, Mary Mcleod Bethune and Senator Beth Johnson," Hamby said.

Bethune is the founder of the first private school for African Americans in Daytona Beach. She was also a civil rights activist.

"She really worked hard to make sure that all people had the right to vote," Hamby said.

"Senator Beth Johnson, she actually has a park here in Orlando named after her. She was the first female senator in Florida and before that, she really campaigned for women to have the right to vote."

On the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Thornton Park district recognized the group's contributions with a special appearance by Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

"We like incorporating art in everything we do in the city of Orlando and this is really special," Dyer said before grabbing a paint brush to add some color to the mural.

"I'm really glad that you all are doing this because it's so critically important. Sometimes us ladies have to take charge and make it happen ourselves," Patty Sheehan said.

"We have to talk about our history and we have to talk about our rights because they can so easily be taken away if we don't vote."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.