Orlando attorney competes in finale of Survivor: Edge of Extinction

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando divorce attorney had viewers cheering her on up until Wednesday night's finale.

Aurora McCreary, 32, was kicked off the main island of "Survivor: Edge of Extinction" last week, but in a plot twist was allowed to compete to rejoin the game on Wednesday.

Fans and former contestants came together for a viewing party hosted by Hearts of Reality, an organization that raises money for ill children.

Jessica Peet and Dan Rengering went head to head last fall during "Survivor: David vs. Goliath."

The Florida natives said that the show is as real as it gets.

"You don't lose 26 pounds in 25 days from them feeding you Quest bars on the side. Like, this is as real as it gets," said Rengering.

News 6 caught up with McCreary when she returned from the island, but she didn't give up an secrets about how far she made it in the show.

“It is harder than you can ever imagine. It pushes you physically, it pushes you mentally. It pushes you spiritually," McCreary said at the time.

As for advice on how to get on the show, both Peet and Rengering said personality and being yourself is key.

“Just being who you are is what’s going to get you far in the show if you make it in. You have to be able to sell yourself. If you can’t sell you, how can you expect a producer to sell you to Jeff or anyone else. You have to be able to make yourself seem awesome.”

Hearts of Reality is planning an event in August to benefit children in need. For more information you can visit their Facebook page to see how reality stars are helping out in the community.



