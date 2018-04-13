Orlando businesses targeted in early-morning break-ins

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three Orlando businesses were the target of early-morning break-ins Friday.

The break-ins happened at the Shoppes of Winder Oaks where Jersey Mikes, All American Dry Cleaners and Chimiking Restaurant all had their front windows damaged.

Gabriel Roeda, owner of Chimiking, said the burlgars ran out with thousands of dollars and caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

"They hit the jackpot in this one," Roeda said.

Roeda's surveillance video showed three different angles of the break-in.

In one frame, the video shows three people scrambling to get in. At first, one of the burglars tries to break in through the front door.

When that doesn't work, they shatter a side window and jump through to get in.

As one person ransacks the drawers behind the counter, another rips the cash register from the counter.

In a different angle, video shows one person slamming the register to the ground to try to break it open.

Eventually, they pick it up with napkins and run out.

"This year there have been three break-ins already," Roeda said.

Roeda has two other locations in the Central Florida area; one of those was hit less than two weeks ago.

An employee at All American Dry Cleaners said nothing was stolen because they don't keep cash in the office when they close.

Orlando police said the culprits are still on the run.

They didn't have any further information about the crime other than it remains under investigation.

Recently, there have been break-ins in the Leesburg area as well.

Orlando and Leesburg police don't know if Friday morning's crime is connected, but Lt. Joe Iozzi, with Leesburg police, said the department is keeps in touch with Orlando police and the Osceola and Orange County sheriff's offices when similar crimes occur.

In the meantime, Roeda plans on blasting the surveillance video on social media in hopes someone will know something.

"Angry, disappointed, but nothing else. I mean, we have to move forward," Roeda said.



