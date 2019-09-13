Feline fine: Orlando Cat Cafe celebrates anniversary

CLERMONT, Fla. - The Orlando Cat Cafe just celebrated its third anniversary, and with nearly 600 cat adoptions under its belt, anniversaries to come are sure to be just as successful.

Founder Sandy Cagan followed her life’s passion to rescue cats and find them their forever home, getting results for the felines and their new families.

For more information on the Orlando Cat Cafe, their adoption process, their partners Axum Coffee and SPCA Florida, visit their website or stop by the cafe.



