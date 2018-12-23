Orlando church raising funds for father of 6 battling terminal cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando church is hoping the community can help a member of its congregation who is battling terminal cancer.

John and Bethany Mikesell are among the founding members of H20 Church, a small nondenominational church that meets Sunday mornings at The Abbey.

John Mikesell, a father of six, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He said it happened around the same time a tree fell on his family's during Hurricane Matthew.

"Everything kind of hit at once and a lot of our money, most of our money for college funds or retirement, is gone," John Mikesell said.

He had surgery and thought the cancer was gone, but he found out earlier this year that it had come back. He said he is fighting to live, but the doctors told him his cancer is terminal.

"If I happen to go, it's bad enough for my family to lose me, but to lose our home and everything, it would be hard for me to go leaving that," John Mikesell said.

He said he can't work as much anymore. His family is paying for his mounting medical bills. The Mikesell's home is still in need of desperate repairs that weren't covered by homeowner's insurance.

Bethany Mikesell said the hurricane damage caused major leaks and black mold in their home and most of the flooring needs to be replaced.

"Pretty much through the whole house, there's something that needs to be done," she said.

The Mikesells said their church family is helping them get results. Their pastor, John Heaver, said the church is providing meals and helping with some home repairs.

Heaver said the church started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family and the church is taking care of the Mikesells as best as it can.

"He (John Mikesell) is a great dad and he loves his six kids and just feels burdened that he can't provide everything that his family needs at this time," Heaver said.

The church is hoping the community can lift that burden and and help the family in its time of need. The church is asking for any donations that can bring the Mikesell family comfort as its members try to stay strong.

"I think there is a lot of hope, so I'm going to look at that," John Mikesell said.

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe set up for the Mikesell family. Businesses who are interested in helping with home repairs are asked to contact Mary Ann Thompson, with H20 Church, by emailing maryann@h20church.org.

