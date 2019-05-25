News

Orlando City can't convert on penalty kick; Galaxy defeat Lions 1-0

Jonathan dos Santos scored in 19th minute

By ClickOrlando Staff
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos scored a goal in the 19th minute against Orlando City on Friday, leading to a 1-0 victory for his squad.

Orlando had chances to tie the game.

The Lions could not convert on a penalty kick in the 31st minute.

In the 72nd minute, David Bingham saved a header off an Orlando corner kick.

Orlando is now 4-3-7 on the season. 

The next game for the Lions is June 1, a home match against the Montreal Impact.

The Galaxy have a home game against Sporting KC on May 29. 
 

