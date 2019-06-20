Orlando City SC advances to Elite 8 of US Open Cup after extra time win

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC defeated the New England Revolution 2-1 in extra time to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup.

Orlando’s quarterfinal game will be against New York City FC on July 10.

The first goal of the game came in the 96th minute. Benji Michael scored his first professional goal to give Orlando the 1-0 lead.

About five minutes later, Tesho Akindele added to the lead.

The New England Revolution made a little comeback after a Justin Rennicks goal in the 117th minute, but it wasn’t enough as Orlando City won the game 2-1.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.