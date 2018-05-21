Orlando City SC to announce new stadium policies for fans

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club will announce new stadium policies Monday ahead of this week's home matches.

The announcement comes after fan incidents that occurred during the Lions' match against Atlanta United FC on May 13.

Several fans threw water bottles, beer cans and trash onto the field in reaction to a call on the field. No injuries were reported.

The soccer club trespassed more than a dozen people following the incident.

The policy announcement comes before Orlando Pride's match on Wednesday and Orlando City's match on Saturday.



