Orlando crew extinguishes car fire, realizes man remains in vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suffered severe burns in a car fire Friday afternoon in Orlando, firefighters said.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the blaze at 7015 S. Semoran Blvd. at about 4:40 p.m.

Officials said a witness reported hearing at least one loud explosion.

Once the fire was knocked out, fire crews said, officials realized a person was inside the Chrysler sedan.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, firefighters said.

Investigators plan to speak to the victim as soon as he's medically able to, in order to determine what caused the fire and why he was unable to escape the car before the flames spread.

Officials have not determined a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.