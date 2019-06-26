Orlando family searches for person who killed, burned dog

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County family said they found their dog killed and burned in a fire pit, and now they need help finding the person responsible.

Richard Parmenter said the last time he saw 16-year-old Stink alive was on Saturday morning when he let her outside.

"I was calling her and calling her, and she wasn’t around," he said. "We couldn't find her. All day Saturday and all day Sunday we put up fliers all over the place."

Those fliers, offering a $200 reward for Stink's safe return were still stapled to utility poles on Tuesday night.

Parmenter said there was no sign of his dog until early Monday morning.

His grandson spotted a fire pit in a vacant lot five doors away from their home in the Orlo Vista neighborhood, and it was there, he said, he found the dog's remains and her dog tag.

"I was immediately broken," said Donnie Fuson, Parmenter's grandson. "It's like finding a family member beat and then burned to death. To us, it's not anything different."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 6 they are investigating the incident with the help of Orange County Animal Services.

Parmenter told News 6 Orange County sheriff's investigators have taken possession of the dog's remains for an autopsy.

He said they want to find out how the dog died, and who could have done this.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



