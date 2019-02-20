Orlando Fire Department's arson dog, Nessie, sniffs out, solves first case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department's newest arson dog, Nessie, is credited with helping investigators solve her first arson case.



Orange County Fire Rescue responded Feb. 6 to a house fire on Cattail Court. OCFR requested help from the state's Bureau of Fire Arson & Explosives Investigations to determine where and how the fire started.



State investigators determined approximately 90 percent of the roof caught on fire.



The state fire marshal called on Lt. Jason Revoldt, with the Orlando Fire Department's Arson and Bomb Squad, along with his K9 partner, Nessie, to assist with the investigation.



"With us being so close by, it was a natural choice to call us in and help out," Revoldt said.



Revoldt said OFD's Arson and Bomb Squad works with other local and state agencies to help investigate suspicious fires and arson cases.



Revoldt said Nessie, a 3-year-old lab who has been with the department since last April, started sniffing around the home and searching for signs of accelerants.



"Through the course of our work, Nessie had located a couple areas of interest that pointed their investigators in the direction they needed to go to take his samples," said Revoldt.



With the help of Nessie’s nose, investigators confirmed this was a case of arson.



According to state investigators, the homeowner told them he poured flammable liquid around the living room and ignited it with a match quote "for god's creation."



The state fire marshal said arson charges are pending against the homeowner.



Investigators are crediting Nessie for helping them solve her first case.



"She's doing a really good job, and she's a great, hard worker, and we're really proud to have her with us," Revoldt said.

