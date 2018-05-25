Orlando Fire Department adds new dog to arson squad

ORLANDO, Fla. - The newest member of the Orlando Fire Department arson-bomb squad can already cover a fire scene in 30 minutes flat.

Her name is Nessie, and she is a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever.

She joined the squad in April after four weeks of training at the Maine State Police Canine Accelerant Detection School in New Hampshire.

A news release said her handler, fire investigator Jason Revoldt, has been with OFD since 2002.

An accelerant detection canine's sense of smell is 100,000 times more accurate than a human's, according to the news release.

Ashley Papagni, public information manager for the fire department, said that sense of smell is what makes Nessie such a valuable team player.

"Nessie's keen ability and determination to point out suspicious items on scenes and identify more accurate accelerant samples saves the arson bomb squad countless hours of time and manpower during investigations," Papagni said.

