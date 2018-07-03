Orlando firefighters urging fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July

A view of the 2017 Fourth of July Fireworks at the Fountain from Lake Eola.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Independence Day on Wednesday, firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department are offering some tips when it comes to fireworks safety.

During a demonstration on Tuesday, retired district Chief Daniel Fleming showed the proper way to use different fireworks.

"Always make sure that the fireworks are going in the opposite direction of the kids. If the wind is blowing, you want to have the wind at your back," Fleming said.

While OFD doesn't encourage the use of consumer fireworks, if someone chooses to use them, firefighters recommend wearing gloves and eye protection.

Fireworks should only be lit one at a time and in an area free of combustibles. Fleming said it's also important to have a bucket of water nearby.

"Whether the firework goes off or doesn't, put it in a bucket of water and leave it overnight," Fleming said.

Fireworks that explode or shoot into the air are illegal for recreational use in the state of Florida, but even sparklers can present a danger.

"They reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than the temperature that glass melts," Fleming said.

OFD recommends never giving fireworks to children and to keep a close eye on them while watching fireworks.

Also, it's recommended that pet owners take extra precautions like keeping pets in an inside room where they won't become frightened by loud noises.

Fleming said the safest way to enjoy fireworks is watching a professional show like Fireworks at the Fountain, presented by News 6.

The fireworks display will be streamed live on clickorlando.com at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The special will air again at 10 p.m. on News 6.

