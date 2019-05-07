Monster Jam World Finals prepare to smash way into Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - In just a few days, Orlando will be hosting the Monster Jam World Finals.

The City Beautiful will actually be the first host city for the larger-than-life event. It's a one-of-a-kind spectacle that's been putting fans at the edges of their seats for two decades and now, for the first time, the Monster Jam World Finals event is leaving Las Vegas.

"To have been able to bring the Monster Jam World Final here after 19 years in Las Vegas is a big win for the community. We knew that we'd have everything a community would need to have to bring that event here in Orlando," said Jason Siegel, the CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

[RELATED: Take a selfie with your favorite truck, driver before Monster Jam | Alien Invasion driver explains how he started driving monster trucks]

The chance to host the event is a big win for the City Beautiful, which has already hosted such events as the Pro Bowl, March Madness and the men's and women's national tennis championships. The city is also currently in the running to be one of the host cities for the World Cup 2026.

Siegel said that, over the last few years, Orlando has become a destination for major sporting events and iconic shows.

"When it comes down to it, we have magnificent, world-class facilities and that's why event organizers are choosing Orlando. We know how to host sports events and we've done a great job. We have an incredible tourism community behind us so, certainly, our hotel and lodging partners and restaurants and shopping, great weather, an incredible world-class airport," Siegel said. "After the event, when we crunch the numbers, we certainly expect tens of millions of dollars in economic impact."

This Mother's Day weekend is expected to, once again, prove why Siegel believes Orlando is a top choice for major events such as this one, as thousands of spectators will have a chance to see dozens of Monster Jam trucks competing for the monster truck championship.

Just days before starting their engines and spinning onto Camping World Stadium, News 6 got a peek at one of the competing trucks, The Pirate's Curse, which debuted in 2016. That same year, it won the Monster Jam racing competition. Since then, it has become a favorite, especially among children.

The event features both male and female drivers who push their trucks to the limit on the dirt tracks.

And in good old-fashioned Monster Jam style, guests can expect a few new tricks.

Siegel shared some excited details about this year's Monster Jam World Finals.

"The trucks are actually gonna come out of the stands. They're gonna come out of the north end of Camping World arena and enter into the stadium through that north end. So that in itself is gonna be incredible," Siegel said. "It's a great family entertainment product and fans are gonna be surprised with all the really cool things. I don't want to give everything away."

The Monster Jam World Finals will take place Friday and Saturday at Camping World Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.