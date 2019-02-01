Orlando Health co-workers start fundraiser to pay for funeral of slain Chuluota family

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando Health co-workers of Cody Amato, the anesthesiologist who was shot and killed along with his parents last week, set up a fundraiser to cover the family's funeral costs.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigators said Amato, 31, and his parents, Chad Amato, 59, and Margaret Amato, 61, were found dead Jan. 24 in their home on Sultan Circle after two Orlando Health co-workers reported Cody Amato hadn't shown up for work that morning.

Grant Amato, 29, was arrested Monday and accused of killing his brother and parents after a dispute about his communication with an online cam girl. Grant Amato stole $200,000 from his family to send to the woman in Bulgaria, investigators said.

A GoFundMe account was created on Thursday by "close friends, work family, and all of us who loved Cody here at Orlando Health." By Friday afternoon more than 80 people had donated $10,000 of the $15,000 goal. Click here to donate.

Co-workers and friends had also filled the comments section with kind words about Cody Amato and his work ethic.

"Cody we love and miss you very much," the GoFundMe page read. "You were such a wonderful friend to so many of us, such a gifted anesthesia provider, and we are all honored to have shared the time with you that we did."

According to the fundraiser, all the money will go toward the family's funeral at Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs. Any funds left over will be donated to a charity in Cody Amato's name.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.