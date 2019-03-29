Orlando Health seeks help identifying man injured in John Young Parkway crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Regional Medical Center officials are seeking information about one of their patients because they don't know his identity.

The male patient, possibly in his early 20s, was brought in Thursday around 10 p.m. after Orlando Health officials said he was hit by a car near John Young Parkway and Oak Ridge Road.

Hospital officials said the man has closely cut dark/black hair and has a beard that is shaved closely. The man does not have any tattoos and is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

When admitted, the man was wearing red tennis shoes and a red baseball cap with the letter "P" on it. His dark green pants were a 12/14 youth and he was wearing a dark green, small-size long-sleeve shirt, officials said.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to call the ORMC chaplain at 321-841-2983.

