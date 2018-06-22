Orlando HOA changes mind over flying rainbow flag

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homeowners association, which had asked a man to remove his rainbow flag from outside his Orlando home, has changed its mind.

Hours after News 6's story on the issue aired on Thursday night, Fernando Moran said he was notified that his HOA in the Beacon Landing subdivision, was allowing him to fly the flag for as long as he wanted.

"It was my way of honoring the life of those we lost at Pulse," Moran said. "That 12th of June, 2016."

Moran said he planned on flying his rainbow flag for the month of June, so when the architectural committee for his homeowners association told him it had to come down, he asked them to reconsider.

On Thursday, he received a letter relaying their decision. It said his request was denied, "citing a provision prohibiting flags that are not the U.S. flag or an armed forces flag."

News 6 sent an email to the entire HOA board asking if they would reconsider their decision, and they did not respond.

Moran said he was notified on Friday that the HOA has changed its mind in a unanimous vote.

