Orlando holds parks forum, reveals renderings for 'Under I' park in downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando held a community forum on Tuesday evening, allowing for residents to give their input on current and future parks in an interactive way.

District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan attended the meeting and spoke with neighbors at the Wadeview Neighborhood Community Center.

"If you feel more comfortable just doing an old-fashioned survey, you can do that. If you feel more comfortable doing an interactive display and putting things where you'd like to see them, you can do that," said Sheehan.

The meeting comes one day after the City of Orlando posted a video on its YouTube page showing the rendering for the park that's being called the "Under I" project.

The park stretches several blocks under I-4 in downtown Orlando. It includes a splash pad, skate park, basketball courts and even a giant chess set.

"I can't wait to see what actually happens and the FDOT is going to be paying for a lot of it," said Sheehan.

Community member Ed Wilson said that it's important for people to come out and have their voices heard.

"What they are doing here is beautiful. You know so people can put input into how they want parks that are already built," said Wilson.

You can watch the city's rendering video below.

If you missed Tuesday's meeting, there are several more community forums planned for current and future park developments in the city.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.