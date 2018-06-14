Elderly woman dies in Orlando house fire, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An elderly woman died inside an Orlando home that caught fire Thursday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Assistant Chief John Westmoreland said a woman and three children were able to escape the flames.

The fire was first reported at 10:21 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene 4 minutes later, the modular home on Charlin Parkway was 50 percent involved.

Westmoreland said officials believe the fire started in a bedroom. The elderly woman who died was unable to escape the burning home where she lived. The victim's age was not immediately available.

Officials said the victim's adult daughter, her two children and her cousin got out of the home.

About 25 to 30 firefighters were at the residence Thursday morning to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal is investigating.

