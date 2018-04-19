Orlando home goes up in flames after loud explosion heard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of a home in Lake Douglas Place was able to get out with his dog after it went up in flames Wednesday.

The homeowner said he was in the shower when he heard something exploded inside the garage.

"I heard a boom, boom, and then I heard the firetruck, and I heard the sirens," said neighbor Norma Albarado, who lives about eight houses away.

She said the explosion sounded like it was right next door.

"All the neighbors were here, the house was up in flames and there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house," Albarado said.

She said that's when she and her husband rushed over to see if their neighbors were OK, and helped them get out as fast as they could.

"So my husband right away went to look for Hector to find out if he was OK, and his wife," Albarado said. "He told us he was inside taking a shower when he heard the explosion. He came out and saw the fire started in the garage."

Fire crews got into the home and put out the fire, which gutted the roof.

"It's sad, but I'm glad he's alive and that nothing happened, there's no tragedy," Albarado said.

The homeowner said he believes it was an electrical issue. The fire remains under investigation.