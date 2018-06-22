HOA refuses to allow Orlando man to fly rainbow flag

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is battling his homeowners association, which is demanding he take down a rainbow flag, commonly known as a gay pride flag, that he has flying in front of his home.

Fernando Moran, who lives in the Beacon Landing subdivision near Orlando International Airport, said he put the flag up two weeks ago.

"It was my way of honoring the life of those we lost at Pulse" Moran said. "That 12th of June, 2016."

Moran said what happened at Pulse devastated him. He said it was a place he used to meet his friends at.

He said he planned on flying his rainbow flag for the month of June, so when the architectural committee for his homeowners association told him it had to come down, he asked them to reconsider.

On Thursday, he received a letter relaying their decision. It said his request was denied, "citing a provision prohibiting flags that are not the U.S. flag or an armed forces flag."

News 6 sent an email to the entire HOA board asking if they would reconsider their decision, and they did not respond.

Moran said the state statute they're citing needs to be changed.

"I still feel that the decision they made is not in accordance with Orlando, which is very welcoming and very inviting," he said. "It’s just sad that this is even happening."

