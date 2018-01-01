Orlando hospitals welcome New Year's Day babies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy new life, babies!

Two girls were the first babies born in Orlando in 2018.

Ava was born at 12:02 a.m. Monday at Florida Hospital for Women, and baby Bri was born at 1:34 a.m. at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando.

Ava weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and arrived after her mom was in labor for nearly 11 hours, hospital officials said.

Bri was the first baby born in 2018 at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando, officials said.

The New Year's Day babies will be introduced later in the day.

