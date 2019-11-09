Orlando hosts 20th annual Veterans Day Parade

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Huge crowds lined Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando on Saturday morning to honor service men and women during the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.

Margaret Hogan and her husband, Marine veteran Terry Hogan, brought their grandchildren to the parade, "to say thank you to all of them [veterans]," Margaret Hogan said.

The Hogans joined dozens of others who arrived early to get good seats. The crowd filled the street as people waved American flags and held handmade signs that thanked veterans.

Patriotism was in the air. Paradegoer Angela Ingram said the weather was perfect for a parade.

"It's all so good. I can't say I have one part that I like better than the other. It's all awesome," Ingram said.

This year's parade honors the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. All of the grand marshals served during World War II.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said this is the least we can do to thank service members.

"We owe our way of life and our freedom and everything we do to the people who are brave enough to serve in our military," Dyer said.

Paradegoers, including Philip Ingram, thanked veterans who protect our freedom. He adds it's important to make sure future generations know of their sacrifices.

"Let the younger generation know our past and be able to appreciate it and give respect to the veterans. That's what it's about," Philip Ingram said.

