Orlando International Airport traffic up nearly 7 percent

ORLANDO, Fla. - Passenger traffic at Florida's busiest airport is up almost 7 percent in the first six months of 2018.

Orlando International Airport reported having more than 24 million travelers in the first half of the year. Most of those passengers -- about 21 million -- came from within the United States, an increase of 6 percent.

International travelers accounted for more than 3 million passengers, an increase of 11 percent.

Orlando International Airport is Florida's busiest airport and the 11th busiest in the nation.



