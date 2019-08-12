Orlando Magic 2019-20 regular season schedule released

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Basketball Association released the regular season schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Orlando Magic made the playoffs for the first time in seven years this past season.

The Magic's upcoming home opener will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Magic at the Amway Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.

NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Orlando at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will play against the Magic at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden will travel to Orlando on Dec. 13 as the Houston Rockets play against the Magic.

Single game tickets start as low as $17, while season ticket prices start as low as $13 per game.

Single game tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Aug. 22.

Twenty-three of Orlando's 41 home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

