Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams announces retirement after 51 years in NBA

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic announced co-founder Pat Williams is retiring from his position as senior vice president with the team.

Williams has spent 51 years in the NBA and 30 plus of those years he was with the Magic.

Williams and Jimmy Hewitt started their mission to bring a NBA team to Orlando in 1986.

On Dec. 22, 1988, the NBA Board of Governors gave an expansion franchise to the city after the Magic sold their 10,000th season ticket, according to a news release from the team.

Williams' career started with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1968, when he was the team's business manager.

He was the general manager with four teams in the NBA:

Magic

76ers

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

