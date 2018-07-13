Orlando Magic suspends partnership with Papa John's amid racial slur controversy

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic has suspended its partnership with Papa John's after the pizza delivery chain's founder used a racial slur during a conference call.

“As we said yesterday, the Orlando Magic in no way, shape or form condones the actions of Papa John’s chairman and thus after review have made the decision to suspend our partnership,” Orlando Magic Chief Communications Officer Joel Glass said in a statement Friday.

Reports surfaced this week of John Schnatter using the N-word during a conference call in May while participating in a role-playing exercise designed to prevent public relations crises, according to CNN.

Schnatter has since stepped down as chairman.

The Miami Marlins has also suspended its partnership with the company, citing the "derogatory and insensitive comments."

