Orlando Magic chairman and Amway founder Rich DeVos dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Richard M. DeVos, the senior chairman of the Orlando Magic and co-founder of Amway, has died at the age of 92.

DeVos' cause of death was complications from an infection, according to his family.

DeVos was born March 4, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and grew up during the Great Depression. He credited his interest in owning a business to his father, who always encouraged his son to go into business for himself.

DeVos was Amway president from the company’s founding until 1993, when he was succeeded by his son, Dick, and in 2002 by his son, Doug. Continuing in their fathers’ tradition, today Doug DeVos shares the Office of the Chief Executive with Chairman Steve Van Andel, son of co-founder Jay Van Andel. Rich DeVos remained active as a member of Amway’s Board of Directors until his death. Jay Van Andel died in December 2004.

“Rich and my father built this company from the ground up, and in many ways, Rich was the heart and soul of Amway,” Amway Chairman Steve Van Andel said. “His vision and spirit inspired our employees and independent business owners for more than 50 years. No one even comes close to Rich in the love he inspired in the hearts and minds of our family of employees and business owners. We will miss him terribly.”

Early this morning our family’s patriarch, Richard DeVos Sr. went home to join his dear wife Helen with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. These next days will be full of great joy and sadness as our family celebrates a life truly well lived and mourns the coming days without him. — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) September 6, 2018

Orlando Magic

The DeVos family purchased the Orlando Magic in September 1991. The Magic have won five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) and had seven 50-plus win seasons, while capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. In 2016, DeVos was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

“Mr. DeVos' boundless generosity, inspirational leadership and infectious enthusiasm will always be remembered. Simply, he was the team's No. 1 cheerleader and the best owner that a Magic fan could ever want for their team. When the DeVos Family purchased the Magic, his vision was that the team and organization would serve as a platform to improve the Central Florida community. That legacy will certainly live on, both in the Orlando Magic's community efforts and philanthropic contributions, as well as in the way we strive to play the game with passion, a strong work ethic and integrity, while also bringing people together from all walks of life,” said Alex Martins, Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Magic.

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Annually ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the world’s billionaires, DeVos shared his success as a philanthropist and community leader. DeVos volunteered his time and leadership to a number of causes and with his late wife, Helen, donated generously through the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation.

They also contributed to national organizations such as the National Constitution Center and the National Organization on Disability.

In 2006, Rich and the late Helen DeVos were honored with The Philanthropy Roundtable William E. Simon Prize for Philanthropic Leadership. In 2010 they were awarded the Clare Boothe Luce Award by the Heritage Foundation and in 2012 they received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Direct Selling Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Grand Rapids Christian School Association, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church or Prison Fellowship Ministries.

