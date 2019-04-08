Orlando Magic playoff tickets still available

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are going to the NBA playoffs for the first time in seven years.

The Magic clinched a playoff spot after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Orlando will play against either the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The first two games will be on the road; Games No. 3 and No. 4 will be at the Amway Center.

Season ticket holders had a chance to get their hands on playoff tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The fans who were't season ticket holders had to wait until 3 p.m.

Chris Connelly and his two children made their way to the Amway Center to snag four tickets.

He's followed the Magic since he was a kid and wants his children to experience everything he has growing up and watching them.

"We watch every game. You know, we had a good time last night. Got close. Had me worried," Connelly said.

The Magic came back with a win Sunday night and beat the Boston Celtics 116-108.

Fan Alexis Cedeno wasready and waiting in line at the Amway Center on Monday afternoon.

He brought his new Magic fans, his mom and brother.

"Pretty excited. It's been a long time coming. We have had some ups and downs during the seasons. I'm finally happy that we're in the playoffs again," Cedeno said.

The Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday to finish the regular season.

For more information about playoff tickets, call 407-89-MAGIC.

