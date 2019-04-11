Orlando Magic will play against Toronto Raptors in first round of NBA Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic will play against Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This is the first time the Magic will be playing in the postseason in seven years.

The first two games Orlando will play will be on the road.

Games No. 3 and No. 4 will be at the Amway Center in the best-of-seven series.

The Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 122-114 in the final regular season game on Wednesday.

Tickets are still available for the Magic home games.

Going into the postseason Nikola Vucevic is the leading scorer for the Magic:

20.8 points a game

12 rebounds a game

3.8 assists a game

1.1 blocks a game

The Magic are currently 500/1 odds to win the NBA Championship.

The last time Orlando was in the playoffs was in 2012, the Magic lost 4-1 in a best-of-seven series against the Indiana Pacers.

