Orlando man accused of driving under the influence with two kids in back seat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old Orlando man is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the back seat of the car, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The arrest report shows troopers were responding to a report of possibly impaired man asleep behind the wheel in traffic that was at a standstill on Interstate 4 near the State Route 482 exit around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said that, when troopers responded to the scene they found Adrian Cortez Adams behind the wheel.

Troopers said they saw two children in the back seat.

In the arrest report the trooper said there was a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Adams' breath.

Adams did not have his driver's license on him, according to the arrest report.

He was identified by his picture through the Driver and Vehicle Information Database, according to investigators.

After conducting field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested Adams on charges of DUI and child endangerment.

Investigators said he did not provide samples of his breath to determine his blood alcohol content .

Troopers said the kids were transported to a patrol station until arrangements could be made for them.

He was also cited for stopping on a highway.

