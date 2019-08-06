Orlando man accused of making false 911 call

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is accused of making a false 911 call.

Police said Ryan Chiasson has been charged with false 911 call.

Investigators said Chiasson told a dispatcher he was stabbed in the back.

Authorities said he told a dispatcher a suspect was in the house and Chiasson locked himself in the room.

When investigators arrived at the scene on the 3700 block of Wilts Street Chiasson was not stabbed and he was not hurt, according to police.

The Orlando Fire Department said investigators estimated total for emergency services to respond is at $324.52.



