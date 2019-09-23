Orlando man accused of pointing laser at helicopter

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 24-year-old Orlando man is accused of pointing a green laser at an Orange County Sheriffs Office Aviation Unit helicopter.

Joshua Simpkins has been charged with pointing a laser at driver or pilot.

The Orange County arrest affidavit said investigators responded to the 300 block of Eaton Street around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a couple of blocks North of East Kennedy Boulevard and about 1 mile west of Orlando Avenue.

Investigators said a deputy made contact with Simpkins who was in a silver Chrysler.

Deputies relayed information to the deputy on scene that the driver was accused of pointing a laser at the helicopter, according to the arrest affidavit.

Court documents show Simpkins told the deputy at the scene there was no laser in the car.

The deputy had probable cause to search the car due to aviation units spotting the laser from inside the Chrysler, according to court documents.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a green laser device underneath the driver seat, according to investigators.

