Orlando man gets dog back years after it was stolen in Daytona Beach

A sweet reunion two years in the making took place this weekend in Daytona Beach.

An Orlando man named Patrick lost his dog, Zoe, two years ago when she was stolen, and now they are back together again.

Zoe was recently found with dirty and matted hair in a New Smyrna Beach apartment after renters were evicted. While cleaning her up, staff at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society found a microchip with Patrick's updated information.

(Credit: Southeast Volusia Humane Society)

The pair were separated two years ago when Patrick's parents were dog-sitting in Daytona Beach and she was stolen. She was then sold to the people who were being evicted when Zoe was found.

From the photo, you can see it was an incredibly touching reunion for both.

In honor of this overdue reunion, the Southeast Volusia Humane Society is reducing the cost of microchips to $20 for a limited time because this case shows how important microchips are.

