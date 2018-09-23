Orlando man in ICU after nearly drowning at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. - A 43-year-old man from Orlando nearly drowned while surfing at New Smyrna Beach on Sunday and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Authorities said that an off-duty Volusia County lifeguard witnessed the man struggling in the water and helped pull him to shore as he became unresponsive. The lifeguard began CPR along with the Beach Safety staff until the man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Beach Safety also rescued 72 people from the surf on Sunday as wind conditions continued to build. Volusia County Beach Safety is flying the reg flag and urges all who visit the beach to swim near a lifeguard.









