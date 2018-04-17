Orlando man missing in Miami after birthday celebration

MIAMI - An Orlando family is searching for its missing loved one after he attended a club in Miami over the weekend.

The family of Jeremiah Chavez, 28, took a trip to South Florida on Monday, to speak to the media and ask for help.

The Miami Police Department issued a missing persons alert Monday, asking for the public's assistance.

In video posted to Snapchat, the family said Chavez is seen fearing for his life.

Chavez's friends said that he left Club Space to get food, and that was the last time they saw him.

A relative said they got a phone call from Chavez, telling them to call the FBI.

On Monday, Chavez's mother, Mary Chavez, spoke with reporters in Miami, urging people to provide information about her son's whereabouts.

"All I want to say is, I want my son home," she said. "Today is his birthday and I need him home. Please help me. Whoever sees him, give us a call."

Chavez's sister told News 6 that her brother is popular in Orlando and many people in Central Florida are worried about what happened to him.

His family members also said they are planning another trip to Miami in the next day with more people to help in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.