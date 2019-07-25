Orlando man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing 4 banks

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Department of Justice said an Orlando man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing four banks.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Robert Ray pleaded guilty April 9.

Court documents show he robbed banks throughout the state in December 2018.

Ray asked the teller at each bank for "all the $100s and $50s," according to court documents.

Investigators said Ray obtained $7,200 from the robberies.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

