Orlando man who lost job, gets new gig

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man with disabilities said News 6 helped him get results after he lost his job at a Thornton Park restaurant.

Ronnie Outlaw is legally blind. Last week, he told News 6 that Dexter's Restaurant where he has worked for 25 years, shut its doors and left him unemployed.

One of Outlaw's former co-workers launched a GoFundMe account to help the former prep cook get a new job. After News 6 got involved to spread awareness Outlaw said he landed a job at Bubbalou's Bodacious BBQ in Winter Park.

"The response from the community was awesome. I heard from people I never even knew before, and everybody was totally concerned about what would happen to me. All I can say is: I want to thank the entire community for what they did," Outlaw said.

Outlaw said he is thrilled to get back into a kitchen and the staff at Bubbalou's said they can't wait.

"We definitely felt a need to do something, so we brought him in and interviewed him and we are so stoked to have him and we hope he will be a great addition to our family," said manager Emily Diaz.

Outlaw's first day on the job is Tuesday.



