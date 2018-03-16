News

Orlando man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

Man purchased ticket at 7-Eleven on Curry Ford

By Shannon McLellan - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone got lucky before St. Patrick's Day! An Orlando man won $1 million from a scratch off ticket he purchased at a 7-Eleven on Curry Ford Road. 

Emilio Graveran, 51, claimed his $1 million prize in the $5 million Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game. Graveran took home his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $745,000. 

Graveran posed with his family after claiming the oversized prize check. 

The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 commission bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

 

