Orlando man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone got lucky before St. Patrick's Day! An Orlando man won $1 million from a scratch off ticket he purchased at a 7-Eleven on Curry Ford Road.

Emilio Graveran, 51, claimed his $1 million prize in the $5 million Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game. Graveran took home his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $745,000.

Graveran posed with his family after claiming the oversized prize check.

The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 commission bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.