WATCH LIVE: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer delivers State of the City Address

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is expected to deliver his annual State of the City Address Monday.

The mayor will join members of the community to deliver his speech, which will focus on the city's recent accomplishments, future initiatives and push to be what leaders are calling a "future-ready" city, according to a news release.

The speech had to be rescheduled last week after President Donald Trump announced his visit to Orlando, during which he kicked off his re-election campaign, would be the same day.

Dyer is expected to address the city from the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 10 a.m.

