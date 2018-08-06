Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wants you to donate to Harbor House for his birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has a birthday coming up, and he has a special wish for anyone who'd like to celebrate with him.

Dyer doesn't want gifts from residents of the City Beautiful; instead, he wants them to give back to the community by donating to Harbor House's Paws for Peace Kennel, which provides care to domestic violence survivors' pets while they are at the shelter.

The 60th birthday bash will be held at The Abbey from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., after Dyer delivers the annual "State of the City" address at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Donations can be made at the event or online by going to www.harborhousefl.com/donate and then selecting "Mayor Dyer's Birthday - Paws for Peace Kennel" from the drop-down menu.

