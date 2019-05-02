Orlando murder, carjacking suspect arrested in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a 2017 homicide and carjacking in Orlando was arrested Wednesday in Tallahassee, police said.

Antwaun Streeter, 33, was on the run for almost 17 months after being named a person of interest in the shooting death of Radeya Haughton.

Investigators said Haughton was shot and killed on Halloween in 2017. The mother of three was a workforce management consultant.

Police believe Streeter is also responsible for shooting another woman while trying to carjack her at the same location on Vista Largo Drive.

An 80-year-old woman was also injured when she was thrown out of her car and was held at gunpoint, police said.

Streeter was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, homicide and armed carjacking. He's being held at the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee.

