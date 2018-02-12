Orlando Museum of Art hosts Antiques Vintage & Garden Show

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Museum of Art will be hosting its annual Antiques Vintage & Garden Show, which features a guest speaker, cocktail party, workshops and more, this weekend.

The event will begin with an opening preview party from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Event hours on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"OMA's much awaited annual Antiques Vintage & Garden Show is a three-day home, garden and floral design inspiration event with an exciting lineup of workshops, mystery tours, a preview party, a cocktail hour, a celebrity speaker, book signing, and a VIP floral design workshop. The event also features highly respected dealers offering an array of fine quality antique furniture, paintings, silver, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, rugs and vintage decorative objects from around the world," organizers wrote on the event's website.

The guest speaker for this year's 36th annual event will be Laura Dowling, who served as the White House's chief floral designer from 2009 to 2015. She will be speaking and signing copies of her book at 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for that event are $45.

General admission tickets are $15 for a single day ticket or $25 for a three-day pass. Special events such as workshops, appraisals and tours require extra tickets, which vary in price.

