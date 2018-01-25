Cast your vote: Orlando named one of the worst places to drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - We've all complained about driving in Orlando. As it turns out, those complaints are warranted.

A study conducted by the community-based traffic app Waze listed Orlando as the No. 7 worst place to drive in America, according to USA Today.

The study took data from the app's Driver Satisfaction Index, which measures traffic, safety, driver services and road quality of 217 metro areas.

The most interesting takeaway from their data is that drivers in coastal cities usually do not like their drive. Maybe that's why Orlando is one of three Florida cities on the list. Miami came in at No. 9 while Jacksonville came in at No. 2.

The trick to enjoying your drive more, the app says, is to try avoiding rush hour and to plan strategically how to get to nearby places in your city.

