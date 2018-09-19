Orlando named second 'most fun' city in America

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents don't have to travel far to have a good time. Orlando is ranked as the second "most fun" city in America, according to a new Wallethub study.

The study evaluated over 180 cities and rated each city based on their entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and overall costs.

Orlando is listed as one of five cities having the most restaurants and the most dance clubs per capita. Ten other Florida cities also made the list, including Miami at No. 5 and Tampa was ranked 20th.

Las Vegas reigned as the No. 1 "most fun" city in America.

To learn more about the study click here and to see how other cities compared to the City Beautiful take a look at the map below.

