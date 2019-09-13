Orlando native steps into spotlight as Genie in "Aladdin" at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rub the lamp, and he shall appear -- and now you can buy your ticket to see him.

Orlando native Michael James Scott will play Genie in "Disney's Aladdin" while the play is in Orlando. The play is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center Jan. 22 through Feb. 9.

Tickets went on sale Friday.

Scott has previously played the iconic role abroad.

“The pride, joy and fierce excitement of having the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring this iconic role, in a show I’m so proud to be a part of, back to the city where it all started for me feels like the biggest Disney dream come true,” Michael James Scott said in a press release.

“I’m the product of Orlando, a city that is a big supporter of the arts and gives young artists the tools and opportunities needed to pursue their dreams. So many people have helped me, and my family, make this dream a reality. I can’t believe I have the chance to come back home to show my beautiful city their return on investment!”

Scott graduated from Dr. Phillips High School and has appeared in other Broadway productions including "Mamma Mia!" and "Tarzan."

Tickets can be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org.

