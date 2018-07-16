Orlando officer arrested on DUI charge, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was arrested on a DUI charge Friday night while he was off-duty, department officials said.

Edgewater police arrested Orlando police Officer Samuel Cunningham around 11:45 p.m. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

A spokeswoman from the Orlando Police Department said Cunningham has been relieved of law enforcement duties and placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

The internal investigation is open but on hold until the criminal proceedings are completed, according to a news release.

Cunningham has worked for OPD since September 1995.

